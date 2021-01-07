Wood County Schools begins employee vaccinations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools began COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday. The first round is being given to employees age 50 and over.

More than 400 doses were administered at Parkersburg High School by Wood County Schools nurses. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, more shipments of the vaccine will arrive weekly to be distributed to employees.

Those receiving the first dose of the vaccine will require a booster shots three weeks after the initial dose.

The vaccinations are part of the first phase of a statewide vaccine rollout plan by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education.

