Advertisement

W.Va. delegate among protesters at US Capitol

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec. 14, 2020, in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Evans recorded video of himself and fellow supporters of President Trump storming the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.(PERRY BENNETT/WEST VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE VIA AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A newly elected West Virginia delegate was among protesters who stormed the halls of the US Capitol Wednesday as Congress began a formal tally of Electoral College votes and began debating objections to the results.

W.Va. Delegate Derrick Evans, R- Wayne, was live on his Facebook page as he and others breached the U.S. Capitol building.

“We’re in. We’re in. Derrick Evans is in the Capitol,” Evans is heard in the video posted on social media Wednesday.

Evans can also be heard telling other protestors not to vandalize anything inside of the Capitol.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, today issued the following statement regarding the ongoing events at the U.S. Capitol.

“Like most Americans, I am shocked, saddened, angered and disturbed by the images coming out of our nation’s Capitol today,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock principle of our republic, and is what has held the United States up as that shining city on a hill for nearly 250 years.

“I have not spoken to Delegate Evans about today’s events, I don’t know the specifics of his involvement, I have only seen what has been posted on social media so far, and I’m sure more details may come out soon. He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today.

“While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“What occurred today is unpatriotic, un-American and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible.”

Wednesday evening Delegate Evans posted the following statement on his Facebook page:

“I want to thank everyone for their prayers today. I am on the bus headed back home to WV. As many of you know, for the last few years, I have traveled across the country to film many different events. Today, I had the opportunity to film another event in DC. I want to assure you all that I did not have any negative interactions with law enforcement, nor did I participate in any destruction that may have occurred. I was simply there as an independent member of the media to film history.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was taken to the hospital after an ambulance rolled onto its side Tuesday...
UPDATE: Police identify victim of fatal Belpre crash
Firefighters say a house on Fairview Avenue in Parkersburg is substantially damaged in a fire...
Firefighters extinguish Parkersburg house fire
A grand jury in Washington County returned indictments against 13 people on Tuesday.
Grand jury indicts 13 in Washington County
Two men and a juvenile girl have been arrested after a brief pursuit with Ripley Police on...
2 men, juvenile girl arrested after car chase in Ripley
Protestors at the Capitol
Capitol Police did little to stop protesters, ex-Parkersburg councilman says

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Beal erupts for 60
WTAP News @ 6 - Beal erupts for 60
WTAP News @ 6 - Buckeyes vs. Tide for CFB crown
WTAP News @ 6 - Buckeyes vs. Tide for CFB crown
WTAP News @ 6 - Pioneers ranked 13 in D-3 baseball poll
WTAP News @ 6 - Pioneers ranked 13 in D-3 baseball poll
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg resident looking to return to The Voice and go far
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg resident looking to return to The Voice and go far
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lorelei Shamblin
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lorelei Shamblin