American Red Cross looking for blood donations more than ever

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - January is National Blood Donors Month, and the American Red Cross is calling out for more individuals to come out and donate than ever before.

The time after the holidays is always a time when the American Red Cross is in need of those willing to donate.

This year brings a bigger need with the pandemic still being around.

It has resulted in a shortage in not only blood that is available --- but also donors during the year 2020.

The American Red Cross is asking individuals to come out and donate.

More notably, they’re seeking out those who have survived COVID-19 and have the antibodies.

Something that helped the organization out during the month of December.

“Last month, the Red Cross distributed the greatest number of convalescent plasma products than any other month during the pandemic,” says executive director of the American Red Cross in the Ohio River Valley, Sharon Kesselring. “With hospital distributions, this product increasing about 250 percent since October. That’s why we’re asking those that have recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood. Roll up your sleeve to help.”

The American Red Cross is adding rewards for individuals who donate.

Because of their partnership with the NFL, the league is offering a chance at a getaway to the 2022 Super Bowl for anyone donating from January 1-31.

The Red Cross is also adding a “big game at home” package for anyone donating form January 1-20.

If you would like to see if you are eligible to donate blood, you can click on this link and find the donor station that’s closest to you and make an appointment.

