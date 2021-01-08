Former Jeopardy! contestant reflects on legacy of Alex Trebek

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The final episode of Jeopardy! hosted by Alex Trebek will be aired on Friday night, and a former resident of Parkersburg, who competed on the show in January 2020, reflects on the legacy he left on the game show.

Josh Swiger, who currently resides in Hawaii, has been watching Trebek host the show since he was seven years old.

Josh says he had a great experience when he went to tape the show over a year ago, and was in awe of Trebek when interacting with him.

He says that Trebek was a true professional, and had to be a “host” on and off camera.

Trebek had to interact with contestants as well as audience members even when the cameras were not rolling, and he dealt with it in the most professional way possible.

“The audience members would ask the same questions over and over and over again sometimes one right after the other,” said Swiger. “He never even for a moment acted like annoyed or anything. It was his job to be the host, to the contestants and to the audience, and he took it very seriously.”

When Josh heard that Trebek had passed, he was not in shock, because he knew how serious the condition was, but he was still deeply saddened.

