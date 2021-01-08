Governor Justice: Delegate rushing Capitol is ‘scar’ on W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Monday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the newly elected delegate who was seen storming the US Capitol Wednesday has harmed the state’s reputation.

I don’t sugar coat things. I think it’s terrible. It’s a scar on West Virginia.

On Wednesday, Evans filmed the breach at the US Capitol and posted it live on social media.

For more coverage click here.

Governor Justice said Delegate Evans, “could come up with any excuse in the world but being there and rushing and entering the Capitol of the United States of America, I mean how in the world could we possibly, possibly believe that is anything but bad stuff?”

The governor admitted Friday that while he believes what delegate Evans did was wrong, he does not know how the legislature can handle the situation.

“I do not know what will happen to that delegate,” said Gov. Justice. “But his actions were not good.”

Friday morning, parents and coaches from around the state showed up at the West Virginia Capitol in protest of the governor’s decision to delay the start of winter sports.

Many could be heard chanting “let us play.”

During his press conference, Gov. Justice said, “in this situation, they can yell all they want. They can yell and bark at the moon all they want. But I am telling you without any question I’m doing the right thing here. First and foremost, we need to be in school. The SSAC will work with all the coaches and everything as they’ve done so admirably in the past and we will absolutely be able to play as soon as we can. I ask people to just give us some time.”

Governor Justice announced that West Virginia is currently listed as number one in vaccinations, according to the USCD vaccination tracker. It measures the number of people who have been vaccinated on a per capita basis.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar, says he has received his second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. He said he had very little pain in his arm. Marsh did say he felt a little tired within the first 24 hours.

Dr. Marsh reminded people Friday that the vaccine does not infected people with the virus.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.