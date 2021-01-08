How to prepare for tax season

BELPRE, OHIO (WTAP) - It may seem like a long way off, but tax season begins this month.

The key to accurate and complete filing includes organizing and preparing your documents. You may want to consider using a checklist to ensure you fulfill all of the requirements.

James Wellspring is the owner of Wellspring Tax Service and he says that you will want to gather all of your tax records and documents like W-2 or 10-99 forms.

“Well what I recommend is make a list of all the employers you may have worked with during the year,” said Wellspring “Make sure to get all your W-2 forms in. Make a list of everything you had saved from last year’s return and mark those off your list as you receive them in January and some things don’t come in until February.”

It is also important to wait to have all of the necessary documents before making an appointment with a tax professional. When meeting with a tax professional, you want to also make sure you have the necessary documents like your picture ID.

“In general, of course each year, you need to take your picture IDs with you, have social security cards for everybody that is included on the tax return,”said Wellspring. “That is just a given, that’s a big help to us as tax preparers and to make sure things are done correctly.”

He also states that there could be some tax implications of working from home.

“If you are using an office in your home, it is possible that you can use a form for working from home to take a percentage of expenses from your home of whatever your base is,” said Wellspring. “Now to do that, self employed people can do that very easily. But people that have a 10-99, it’s not as easy to do anymore since they did away with the employers expenses form.”

The deadline to file your taxes is April 15th.

