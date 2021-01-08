Local lawmakers say Delegate Evans should be removed

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two Wood County lawmakers, both Republican members of the West Virginia House of Delegates, believe Del. Derrick Evans, formally charged Friday in connection with Wednesday’s violent protests at the U.S. Capitol, should either resign or be removed from office.

And if it comes to a vote, both Delegates John Kelly and Vernon Criss say they would vote to remove him.

They told WTAP today Evans entry into the Capitol during Wednesday’s certification of the Electoral College results of the 2020 Presidential Election, of which he posted a personal video before deleting it, violated the Constitutional Oath of Office he took as a newly-elected delegate just a few weeks ago.

”I believe that his actions have stained the dignity of the West Virginia House of Delegates, but also the state of West Virginia,” Kelly said Friday.

“To have a gentleman from the West Virginia House of Delegates be involved to the point where he’s been involved, has been very shameful and disrespectful of the entire body, and he should be removed from office,” Criss added.

Evans, however, also has local backers.

A state senator, who, we have learned, was also in Washington, D.C. during Wednesday’s demonstration, says Evans deserves the right to tell his side of the story before action is taken to remove him.

And Senator Mike Azinger had this to say about Republicans supporting his removal:

”A bunch of cowardly Republicans are jumping on him before they even know the full story. That’s what Republicans do; we’re bad about that. If he did something illegal, let the law take care of that. But he deserves to have his side of the story told.”

Azinger says he was in the nation’s capitol Wednesday for President Donald Trump’s rally, joined by his two sons and a friend.

He said he was some distance away from the Capitol building, however, and not in the group of people that entered the building.

He added he did not have any contact with Evans during the visit.

View the full criminal complaint here.

