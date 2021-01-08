Marietta Bridal Show will be virtual

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Like many other events across the area, this year’s Marietta Bridal Show will be held virtually.

For the virtual show, organizers will be posting different wedding vendors weekly on the Marietta Bridal Show’s website, Facebook and Instagram.

The event is free for engaged couples and those interested in registering can register on the bridal show’s website or social media.

Engaged couples who register will also have the chance to win door prizes, will be emailed a list of the participating vendors and will be given different gift certificates and discount codes.

There will also be some online prizes.

The event will start on Sunday, January 10th.

