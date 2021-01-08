Advertisement

Marietta Community Foundation sets new record for themselves

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The year of 2020 was a difficult time for many in Washington County.

However, the Marietta Community Foundation found a way to step up in a way like never before.

The non-profit gave out a record $382 thousand in giving totals to different businesses and organizations last year.

It shatters their previous record of $263 thousand that was given out during 2019.

This new record in donations and their wanting to contribute to new programs and causes such as funding for Washington County schools and the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program highlight a significant effort to help their community.

The organization says this is why having a community foundation is so important.

“For 2020, we look to see what’s really impacting our community,” says Marietta Community Foundation President and CEO, Heather Allender. “Where do we need to help. Where do we need to step in and so that’s where we identify providing support for our local schools, providing a Christmas program for the children in our community. These were all very important needs that might not have been there in previous years, but again, we were able to shift. And we were able to meet those needs.”

The Marietta Community Foundation says that they are continuing to look into new plans to help out the community as the pandemic is still prevelant.

