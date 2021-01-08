Advertisement

Meigs County Health Department to hold third COVID-19 clinic

(KCWY)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Meigs County Health Department will be holding its third and final vaccination clinic for COVID-19 Phase 1A on Monday, January 11. The clinic will be held from 3 PM to 7 PM at the Meigs County Health Department. Vaccines will be available to individuals in the following categories who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination and would like too:

· Home health workers

· Hospice workers

· Emergency medical services responders

· Primary care practitioners

· Free-standing emergency department, urgent care, pharmacy, and dialysis center providers not vaccinated by hospitals or healthcare systems

· Dental providers

· Public health employees who are at risk of exposure or transmission, such as vaccinators

· Mobile unit practitioners

· Federally-qualified health center providers

· High-risk ancillary health care staff members

Individuals attending are asked to provide proof of occupation and complete a Phase 1A vaccination packet which can be located at www.meigs-health.com. Anyone with questions can contact the Meigs County Health Department at (740) 992-6626.

