Meigs County Health Department to hold third COVID-19 clinic
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Meigs County Health Department will be holding its third and final vaccination clinic for COVID-19 Phase 1A on Monday, January 11. The clinic will be held from 3 PM to 7 PM at the Meigs County Health Department. Vaccines will be available to individuals in the following categories who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination and would like too:
· Home health workers
· Hospice workers
· Emergency medical services responders
· Primary care practitioners
· Free-standing emergency department, urgent care, pharmacy, and dialysis center providers not vaccinated by hospitals or healthcare systems
· Dental providers
· Public health employees who are at risk of exposure or transmission, such as vaccinators
· Mobile unit practitioners
· Federally-qualified health center providers
· High-risk ancillary health care staff members
Individuals attending are asked to provide proof of occupation and complete a Phase 1A vaccination packet which can be located at www.meigs-health.com. Anyone with questions can contact the Meigs County Health Department at (740) 992-6626.
