Obituary: Dorothy M. Maidens Page Varner

Dorothy M. Maidens Page Varner, 96, of Williamstown, died on December 30, 2020, after a short battle with COVID-19. Dorothy was born on August 9, 1924 to Henry C. and Nettie (Lauderman) Maidens. She attended a one room school on Keller Lane through eighth grade and graduated from Williamstown High School in 1941.

Dorothy was preceded in death by two husbands, Raymond Lynn Page and Hal Varner; her son, Steven Page; her daughter, Jennalee Page Wilson (Robert); brothers, Raymond (Jeanne), Henry II, and Donald (Ann) Maidens; sister, Betty Miracle (Bob); as well as her parents, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dorothy is survived by daughter-in-law, Elene Page, of Wilmington, North Carolina; grandchildren, Ray Page (Donna), of Boston; John Page (Kelli), of Philadelphia; Carri Kaiser (Brian), of Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Joylynn Fix (Josh), of South Charleston; and great-grandchildren Elena, Morgan, and Nick Kaiser of Moon Township. She is also survived by her sister, Chloe Decker, of Lexington, North Carolina, and sister-in-law, Dorothy Maidens of St. Marys.

Dorothy was a member of the Mount Pleasant (Burnt Hill) Church since 1945 and held many offices, including teacher, Bible school superintendent, treasurer, trustee, and led children’s programs. She enjoyed working with 4-H and was assistant leader of the Busy Bees 4-H club. Dorothy was a 60-year member of Order of the Eastern Star, Williamstown Chapter 58, and held many offices, including Worthy Matron, and served for two years as Grand Representative of the District of Columbia in West Virginia.

In accordance with Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating in Dorothy’s memory to Burnt Hill Church, ℅ Clair Jackson, Jr.; 206 West 5th Street, Williamstown, WV 26187. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.