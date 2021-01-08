Obituary: Dorr Leo Moore

Dorr Leo Moore, 85, of Belleville, WV died December 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 1, 1935 in Belleville, WV a son of the late Ova Sylvester and Dolly Freda Armstrong Moore. His brothers, Donald Eugene Moore and Robert Benjamin Moore preceded him in death. He is survived by one cousin Anne Moore Case; nieces Ginger Moore Straight Carl, Julie Moore Longwell (Ed) and nephews, Timothy Eugene Moore(Pam) all locally and Doug and Ryan Moore of FL.

Leo retired from Olin Mills Photography in Parkersburg, WV after 28 years and previously worked for Fact Photo in St. Louis, MO. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in Japan as an early warning radar mana and was a 1971 graduate of the NY Institute of Photography. Leo worked on all the Atlas Missiles at Cape Canaveral from April 1959 to May 1969 as an engineering assistant and from 1980-2006 was an active member in the Experimental Aircraft Association.

He was a member of many organizations including the National Studebaker Club, Mid-Ohio Valley Mustang Ford Club, Veteran’s Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley, Pipes and Drums of St Andrew bagpipe band serving in the color guard and was a charter member of the Planetary Society, founded in 1980. He was the videographer of the Wood County Historical & Preservation Society. He cared for the Fort Belleville and Crooks Cemetery. He also volunteered with the Parkersburg-Wood County Library,

American Red Cross, The Oil and Gas Museum and worked with Meals on Wheels.

Private interment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home and Crematory.

