Obituary: Ray Milton Keith

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST
Ray Milton Keith, 90, of Williamstown, W.Va. was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 1, 1930 at Parkersburg, W.Va. to Raymond and Mary Ann Vincent Keith.

Ray was a 1949 graduate of Williamstown High School, where he was captain of the basketball team from 1948 to 1949. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving his country during the Korean War. He retired from American Cyanamid and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Marietta and Williamstown Masonic Lodge 129 and was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Kellar Keith; son, Pat Keith of Ellenboro, W.Va.; daughter, Diana Beebe (Allan) of Williamstown, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Chad, Leisel, Nikki, Andrew, Sarah and Sheyenne; five great-grandchildren, Victoria, Kadence, Olivia, Colt and Hanley; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine siblings.

Due to Covid 19, the funeral services will be private. Pastor Rick Kapple will officiate and burial will be at Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-9929.

The family especially thanks the staff and nurses at Marietta Memorial Hospital and Marietta Home Health and Hospice for their loving and compassionate care given to Ray.

The Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg is honored to assist the Keith Family with arrangements.

