Obituary: Robert Michael “Mike” Wenmoth

Robert Michael “Mike” Wenmoth, 78 of Parkersburg, peacefully passed away at his residence January 6th, 2021. He was born July 7, 1942 in Parkersburg, a son of the late John Alvin and Lucyle Cross Wenmoth.

Mike retired from Dwight and Church Inc. as an operator. He lived half his life in Chicago and was a die-hard Bears, Bulls and Cubs fan. He was a graduate of Parkersburg Catholic High, an avid reader and member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. Mike was a Mountaineer at heart and everyone always knew he was from West “By God” Virginia.

Surviving are his children: Robert M. “Mick” Wenmoth Jr. (Susan) of Thurmont, MD, Todd B. Wenmoth (Margaret) fo Clemmons, NC, Lori Tingler (Kenny) of Belpre and Amy Beth Wenmoth of Cleveland, NC, sister-in-law JoAnn Wenmoth, 8 grandchildren, a great granddaughter and life-long best friend Ron Ward.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Nicholas Wenmoth and granddaughter LeeAnn Walton.

There will be no visitation or funeral services. Per Mike’s wishes, he will be cremated and laid to rest alongside his family in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

