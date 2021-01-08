Advertisement

Obituary: Teresa L. McBride

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST
Teresa L. McBride, 54, of Parkersburg, WV died Thursday January 7, 2021 at her residence.  She was born in Parkersburg a son of Ruth (Evans) McBride of Parkersburg and the late John McBride.She worked for City Perk.In addition to her mother; she is survived by a son Matthew McBride of St. Petersburg, FL; daughter Stephanie Joy of Parkersburg; grandson Raiden Reed; two brothers Tim McBride (Debra) of Walker, WV and Chris McBride (Norma) of Parkersburg; and a sister Sharon McBride.

A private celebration of life will be held at Spreading Truth Ministries.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

