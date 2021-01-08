Obituary: Vincent Joseph Halaj

Vincent Joseph Halaj, 50, of Washington, WV, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his parent’s home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 16, 1970 in Baltimore, MD, the son of Theodore Bernard and Diana Marie Misterka Halaj.

Vince was a 1988 graduate of Dundalk High School. He served his country in the United States Army stationed in Korea, as an Army Intel Analyst. Vince was a train engineer for CSX.

He is survived by his parents; daughter, Madison Halaj and her mother, Michelle Halaj; longtime friend, Sue Jacobs; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Sister Joan Marie Van Beek officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Number of people will be limited at one time.

The family requests no flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Halaj family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.