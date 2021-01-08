Parkersburg Art Center to host comic book art, robotics exhibit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, artists who would ordinarily sell their work at comic-con events are looking for safe opportunities to showcase their art. The Parkersburg Art Center is offering such an opportunity with its upcoming ComDioBotsCos show.

The exhibit will begin on February 13 and will likely last through March and potentially into April. It will feature comic book art, dioramas, cosplay, and robotics. Artists interested in participating are asked to deliver their work to the Art Center February 3 - 6, between 10 A.M. and 5 P.M.

All participating artists will be given the opportunity to sell their artwork during the course of the exhibit, and to set their prices.

The exhibit will be organized with the help of Tony Workman, owner of The Classic Plastic Toy Store, who usually organizes the Classic Plastic Toy and Comic Expo at the Art Center on the first weekend in March.

“We were trying to think of a way to roll all of the Comic-Con things into an art exhibit. So the way we see it, there will be comic art on the walls, cosplay costumes, dioramas featuring Leggo and action figures that people sometimes use for doing macro photography. And I’m trying to get in touch with schools that have robotics clubs to ask students to bring in their robots,” said Jessie Siefert, managing director and education director at the Art Center.

Workman will be reaching out to his network, as well, to connect with artists who may be interested in submitting pieces. However, the exhibit is open to the community and the Art Center is interested in receiving submissions from any artist in the area.

Cash and merchandise prizes will be awarded in multiple categories by a panel of judges. Art will be judged based on creativity, originality and craftsmanship. Winners will be recognized on the Art Center’s website and on social media platforms.

