Advertisement

Parkersburg Art Center to host comic book art, robotics exhibit

(WRDW)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, artists who would ordinarily sell their work at comic-con events are looking for safe opportunities to showcase their art. The Parkersburg Art Center is offering such an opportunity with its upcoming ComDioBotsCos show.

The exhibit will begin on February 13 and will likely last through March and potentially into April. It will feature comic book art, dioramas, cosplay, and robotics. Artists interested in participating are asked to deliver their work to the Art Center February 3 - 6, between 10 A.M. and 5 P.M.

All participating artists will be given the opportunity to sell their artwork during the course of the exhibit, and to set their prices.

The exhibit will be organized with the help of Tony Workman, owner of The Classic Plastic Toy Store, who usually organizes the Classic Plastic Toy and Comic Expo at the Art Center on the first weekend in March.

“We were trying to think of a way to roll all of the Comic-Con things into an art exhibit. So the way we see it, there will be comic art on the walls, cosplay costumes, dioramas featuring Leggo and action figures that people sometimes use for doing macro photography. And I’m trying to get in touch with schools that have robotics clubs to ask students to bring in their robots,” said Jessie Siefert, managing director and education director at the Art Center.

Workman will be reaching out to his network, as well, to connect with artists who may be interested in submitting pieces. However, the exhibit is open to the community and the Art Center is interested in receiving submissions from any artist in the area.

Cash and merchandise prizes will be awarded in multiple categories by a panel of judges.  Art will be judged based on creativity, originality and craftsmanship.  Winners will be recognized on the Art Center’s website and on social media platforms.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Marietta doctor sentenced to 8 years in prison for illegally distributing opioid pain meds, health care fraud
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
W.Va. House member charged in aftermath of D.C. protests
Parkersburg resident looking to return to The Voice and go far
Parkersburg resident looking to return to The Voice and go far
Body located nearly a month after collapse at former Ohio plant
Adam Seese and Morgan Seese
Two in Pleasants County wanted on drug charges

Latest News

Ohio reports 55 new COVID deaths
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate Evans announces resignation from House of Delegates
ll
16 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.
WTAP News @ 6 - Steelers vs. Browns in NFL playoffs
WTAP News @ 6 - Steelers vs. Browns in NFL playoffs
WTAP News @ 6 - OSU vs. Alabama in CFB title game
WTAP News @ 6 - OSU vs. Alabama in CFB title game