Parkersburg Homecoming honors long-time volunteer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Homecoming board of directors is honoring long-time volunteer Randy Snyder, who passed away on Saturday due to complications from Covid-19.

Synder volunteered with the festival for over thirty years and was a member of the entertainment committee was on the board of directors.

“He was on the board of directors and making decisions for all of the events and everything,” said Chuck Lipps, VP of Parkersburg Homecoming. “He always worked a lot behind the scenes at the entertainment stage. He would help set up the stage, make sure tables, chairs and everything were in order, make sure the day would run smoothly, the acts would get on stage on time. Just basically was a guy that would catch everything and make sure it happened.”

Recently, the board of directors honored Snyder with the 2021 George Kellenberger Volunteer of the Year award and were going to suprise him with the award at Thursday’s meeting. Snyder was honored with a moment of silence at Thursday’s meeting.

Lipps described Snyder as a great and kind individual who was always there to help everybody.

