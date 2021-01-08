Advertisement

Pleasants County resident arrested on drug charges

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office, St. Marys resident Darlene F. Scott was placed under arrest on December 29 on felony charges of possession with intent to distribute and was transported to the North Central Regional Jail for holding.

Officers pulled Scott over for a traffic stop along Route 2 in Pleasants County. Further investigation led to the use of a K-9 Wreck-It to search her vehicle.

Upon completion of the search, deputies located approximately one ounce of suspected crystal methamphetamine, multiple Schedule IV prescription pills and an amount of U.S. currency.

The approximate distribution street value of the drugs located was $2,000.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Marietta doctor sentenced to 8 years in prison for illegally distributing opioid pain meds, health care fraud
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
W.Va. House member charged in aftermath of D.C. protests
Parkersburg resident looking to return to The Voice and go far
Parkersburg resident looking to return to The Voice and go far
Body located nearly a month after collapse at former Ohio plant
Adam Seese and Morgan Seese
Two in Pleasants County wanted on drug charges

Latest News

Ohio reports 55 new COVID deaths
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate Evans announces resignation from House of Delegates
ll
16 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.
WTAP News @ 6 - Steelers vs. Browns in NFL playoffs
WTAP News @ 6 - Steelers vs. Browns in NFL playoffs
WTAP News @ 6 - OSU vs. Alabama in CFB title game
WTAP News @ 6 - OSU vs. Alabama in CFB title game