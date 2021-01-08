Pleasants County resident arrested on drug charges

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office, St. Marys resident Darlene F. Scott was placed under arrest on December 29 on felony charges of possession with intent to distribute and was transported to the North Central Regional Jail for holding.

Officers pulled Scott over for a traffic stop along Route 2 in Pleasants County. Further investigation led to the use of a K-9 Wreck-It to search her vehicle.

Upon completion of the search, deputies located approximately one ounce of suspected crystal methamphetamine, multiple Schedule IV prescription pills and an amount of U.S. currency.

The approximate distribution street value of the drugs located was $2,000.

