Sen. Brown among lawmakers calling for President Trump’s removal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown is among those calling for the removal of President Donald Trump in the aftermath of Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“You think of December 7, 1941, I think we will think of January 6, 2021, as a dark day for our country,” Brown said, making a historical connection between Wednesday’s events and the attack on Pearl Harbor. “Domestic terrorists, that’s who they were, they attacked our seat of government. They were incited to do that by the President of the United States. It was his last desperate attempt to overturn the will of the American voters. He failed, democracy prevailed.”

The Democratic senator made his comment at the beginning of a meeting with reporters on Friday.

For several minutes, he blasted Trump, accusing him of inciting rioting that led to the Capitol being breached and the deaths of five people.

“The President must not be allowed to do anymore damage, even for the next 12 days,” Brown said. “I’ve joined a number of other leaders from both parties all over the country, calling on the cabinet and the vice president of the United States to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment and to remove him from office.”

On the same day federal authorities announced charges against several people in connection with the riots, Brown said those who stormed the Capitol must be held accountable.

He also questioned why security appeared to be lacking at the Capitol during the riots, adding that he recalled a much greater show of force during Black Lives Matter protests that occurred during the summer months.

“This summer, peaceful black protesters outside the White House were met with tear gas, rubber bullets, a full militarized response, while this week, white supremacists, rioters, were able to breach the Capitol.”

