Two in Pleasants County wanted on drug charges

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for two individuals wanted on drug charges.

Adam Sesee is wanted on felony charges of Delivery of controlled substances (methamphetamine) and conspiracy. And Morgan Seese is wanted on charges of possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine) and conspiracy.

The two are believed to have fled to either Wood or Ritchie County.

Those with information about either individual are asked to call (304) 684-2285. Callers will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.