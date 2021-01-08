Advertisement

W.Va. House member charged in aftermath of D.C. protests

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec. 14, 2020, in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Evans recorded video of himself and fellow supporters of President Trump storming the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.(PERRY BENNETT/WEST VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE VIA AP)
By Associated Press and WSAZ
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A newly elected West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.

Ken Kohl, a deputy federal prosecutor in Washington, announced the charge against Derrick Evans, a Republican from Wayne County, during a call in which he announced dozens of new charges against members of a mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

West Gov. Jim Justice also announced that Evans was facing federal charges at the end of a media briefing Friday afternoon.

It wasn’t immediately known if Evans is in custody.

On Wednesday, Evans filmed himself with other rioters who breached the Capitol and posted it live on social media.

“We’re in. We’re in. Derrick Evans is in the Capitol,” he is heard in the Facebook Live video.

On Thursday, an attorney released a statement claiming that Evans was working as an amateur journalist at the time and saying that he will not resign despite the growing push to step down from both sides of the political aisle.

Several other state lawmakers across the country traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations this week, but it’s unknown if any other elected officials joined in the protests inside the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

