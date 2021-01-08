W.Va. WIC announces new food list

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health today announced the expansion of foods available for purchase with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). The approved food list was updated to encourage healthier eating habits and meet more nutritional needs.

“This better serves West Virginians by supporting a diet rich in fiber, vitamins, and nutrients, and it also reflects the ability of WIC to adapt and respond to participant requests,” said Emma Walters, Nutrition Services Coordinator with the West Virginia WIC Program. “Together, these changes confirm the program can meet the diverse nutritional needs of mothers, children, and infants, especially in times of chaos, confusion, and need.”

The program has also provided food packages to participants during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, a number of its programs have been adapted during the pandemic, including virtual benefit insurance and virtual education options.

Today’s announcement marks the completion of the first comprehensive revisions to the West Virginia WIC approved food list since 2018. Revisions reflect WIC participant comments submitted in response to surveys, as well as authorized retailer contributions through an advisory council. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved final changes to WIC food lists based on the latest nutrition science.

The 2020 WIC Approved Food List additions provide WIC participants with a broader range of choices, specifically including several additional brands of juices, whole wheat breads and buns, as well as whole wheat pastas. WIC has also focused on enhancing the food list to be more inclusive to those with sensitive dietary restrictions by adding lactose-free yogurt options and more varieties of soy milk brands.

WIC provides pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5 with nutritious, supplemental foods, education, and referrals to health and social services.

To view the new food list, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.