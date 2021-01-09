Advertisement

Meigs County Jail closes permanently

Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Meigs County Jail closes permanently(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Jail has closed its doors permanently, according to Commissioner Jimmy Will.

Will says the jail had been closed since March, but at the time, that was just temporarily due to the pandemic. Thursday, however, the decision was made to close it permanently. According to Will, the jail could only hold 5 inmates, and given the fact the county averaged 16 to 18 inmates, housing inmates outside of the county was not anything new to officials.

“The pandemic has also made court hearings virtual, which has eliminated the need for prisoners to be transferred to and from Meigs County for court,” Will says. He adds the virtual nature of hearings has allowed the county to save money because they don’t have to transport the prisoners.

The county’s next steps moving forward are exploring and possibly contracting a full service jail set-up for virtual hearings. Will says Judge Llinda Warner of the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas has embraced the new style of court hearings.

“In a perfect world, we would love to have our own jail, but in a rural county without state and federal help, it just isn’t feasible,” Will says.

