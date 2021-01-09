Ohio reports 55 new COVID deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio reported 55 more coronavirus related deaths on Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to 9,599.

In addition to the latest deaths, 8,374 new cases were reported, raising that total to 770,977.

Hospitals in Ohio were reportedly treating 4,007 people for coronavirus on Saturday, 987 of those patients were in intensive care.

Health officials say 275,617 Ohioans have started the vaccination process.

Washington County residents have received 1,601 of those shots, and Athens County residents have been given 1,095 of them.

Overall, about 2.36 percent of Ohio’s population has been vaccinated. Washington County is currently outpacing that, at 2.67 percent. Athens County is lagging behind the state at 1.68 percent.

