Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department holds Covid-19 vaccine clinic

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many people came out to the Armory Readiness Center in Williamstown on Saturday, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department held the vaccine clinic for Wood County residents aged 80 years old and older.

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Threat Preparedness Coordinator Carrie Brainard says that the department hoped to vaccinate around 350 people at Saturday’s clinic.

She also says that the clinic ran smoothly with the help of many volunteers from around the area who showed up to lend a hand.

“It’s been very smooth. We have lots of volunteers show up,” says Brainard. “We have had some Wood County nurses come out and help us. We have some of our staff and we also have some volunteers that are great community people. It’s gone extremely well.”

A vaccine clinic will also be held on Sunday, January 10th from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. It will also be at the Armory Readiness Center.

An appointment is required to receive the vaccine.

“It is very important that you make an appointment, because we only have a certain amount of vaccine,” explains Brainard. “We want the people to get in and we have a phone line they can call into. When it got full, we were taking extra people, just having a waiting list and we have been calling some of those as we have some extra slots open up. It is important that they understand that there is ten people on that line and it is still getting blown up and they are going to voicemail. So, don’t get inpatient, call back or leave a detailed phone number and birthdate and we will try to get back to you as soon as we can.”

Appointments can be made by calling 304-420-1449.

