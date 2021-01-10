Advertisement

Ohio reports 28 more coronavirus deaths

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio reported 28 more coronavirus deaths Sunday afternoon, raising the total to 9,627.

In addition to the latest deaths, officials reported 6,088 new cases of the virus, bringing that total to 777,065.

There are now 4,236 people in Ohio hospital beds with coronavirus, and 1,033 of them have been admitted to intensive care.

In total, Ohio health officials have begun vaccinating 297,013 people, or roughly 2.54 percent of the state’s population.

Washington County is outpacing the state at 2.94 percent. State statistics show 1,760 people have started the vaccination process in Washington County.

