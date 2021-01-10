Advertisement

Pope’s doctor dies from COVID-19 complications

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pope Francis’ personal doctor has died of complications from COVID-19, according to the Vatican’s newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano.

The announcement came Saturday.

Fabrizio Soccorsi, 78, was reportedly hospitalized in Rome on Dec. 26 for a previous health issue.

Pope Francis first tapped Soccorsi to be his personal doctor in 2015.

It’s not clear when he was last in contact with the pope.

The pontiff has said the Vatican will begin COVID-19 vaccinations next week, and that he will be in line to receive the shot.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the scene around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Route 2 reopened after crash
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department holds vaccine clinic
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department holds Covid-19 vaccine clinic
Still, Bruce Boston acknowledges that remote learning isn't working for everyone.
Teachers union president worried about in-person learning
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Jeremy OBrien Graphic
Washington County authorities searching for suspect

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
Thomas Battle's Outlandish Weather Prediction, 1/11/21
FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures...
Arnold Schwarzenegger likens Capitol riot to Kristallnacht in rebuke of Trump
House Democrats chart a plan for efforts to remove President Trump.
Congress weighs Trump's removal
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus...
Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can’t be priests
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared