W.Va. surpasses 100,000 COVID cases since beginning of pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 death toll increased by 12 in the State of West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of January 10, 2021, there have been 1,643,013 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 101,212 total cases and 1,582 deaths.

The deaths include a 77-year old male from Hardy County, an 89-year old male from Upshur County, a 52-year old male from Logan County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old male from Boone County, an 81-year old female from Marion County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 77-year old male from Hampshire County, an 80-year old male from Upshur County, and a 78-year old male from Boone County.

There have been 1,434 new cases reported within the last 24 hours.

29, 248 cases are still considered active, officials say.

70,382 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,124), Berkeley (7,412), Boone (1,202), Braxton (625), Brooke (1,633), Cabell (6,025), Calhoun (169), Clay (285), Doddridge (312), Fayette (2,031), Gilmer (484), Grant (877), Greenbrier (1,823), Hampshire (1,145), Hancock (2,162), Hardy (986), Harrison (3,655), Jackson (1,381), Jefferson (2,766), Kanawha (9,702), Lewis (650), Lincoln (932), Logan (1,945), Marion (2,492), Marshall (2,391), Mason (1,203), McDowell (1,087), Mercer (3,474), Mineral (2,257), Mingo (1,632), Monongalia (6,049), Monroe (746), Morgan (772), Nicholas (818), Ohio (2,850), Pendleton (392), Pleasants (689), Pocahontas (418), Preston (1,992), Putnam (3,319), Raleigh (3,261), Randolph (1,516), Ritchie (457), Roane (358), Summers (561), Taylor (837), Tucker (404), Tyler (440), Upshur (1,173), Wayne (1,964), Webster (194), Wetzel (813), Wirt (266), Wood (5,734), Wyoming (1,327).

