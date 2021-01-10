Advertisement

W.Va. surpasses 100,000 COVID cases since beginning of pandemic

The COVID-19 death toll increased by 12 in the State of West Virginia.
The COVID-19 death toll increased by 12 in the State of West Virginia.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 death toll increased by 12 in the State of West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of January 10, 2021, there have been 1,643,013 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 101,212 total cases and 1,582 deaths.

The deaths include a 77-year old male from Hardy County, an 89-year old male from Upshur County, a 52-year old male from Logan County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old male from Boone County, an 81-year old female from Marion County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 77-year old male from Hampshire County, an 80-year old male from Upshur County, and a 78-year old male from Boone County.

There have been 1,434 new cases reported within the last 24 hours.

29, 248 cases are still considered active, officials say.

70,382 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,124), Berkeley (7,412), Boone (1,202), Braxton (625), Brooke (1,633), Cabell (6,025), Calhoun (169), Clay (285), Doddridge (312), Fayette (2,031), Gilmer (484), Grant (877), Greenbrier (1,823), Hampshire (1,145), Hancock (2,162), Hardy (986), Harrison (3,655), Jackson (1,381), Jefferson (2,766), Kanawha (9,702), Lewis (650), Lincoln (932), Logan (1,945), Marion (2,492), Marshall (2,391), Mason (1,203), McDowell (1,087), Mercer (3,474), Mineral (2,257), Mingo (1,632), Monongalia (6,049), Monroe (746), Morgan (772), Nicholas (818), Ohio (2,850), Pendleton (392), Pleasants (689), Pocahontas (418), Preston (1,992), Putnam (3,319), Raleigh (3,261), Randolph (1,516), Ritchie (457), Roane (358), Summers (561), Taylor (837), Tucker (404), Tyler (440), Upshur (1,173), Wayne (1,964), Webster (194), Wetzel (813), Wirt (266), Wood (5,734), Wyoming (1,327).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the scene around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Route 2 reopened after crash
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department holds vaccine clinic
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department holds Covid-19 vaccine clinic
Still, Bruce Boston acknowledges that remote learning isn't working for everyone.
Teachers union president worried about in-person learning
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Jeremy OBrien Graphic
Washington County authorities searching for suspect

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
Thomas Battle's Outlandish Weather Prediction, 1/11/21
A local says he has had to swerve to give pedestrians walking on the side of the road more room.
The River Trail is still closed and locals are concerned about safety
Jeremy OBrien Graphic
Washington County authorities searching for suspect
Governor Justice orders flags to be flown half-staff in honor of Capitol Policemen
Ohio reports 28 more coronavirus deaths