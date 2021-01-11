Advertisement

W.Va. DHHR announces low-income energy assistance program

Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Applications for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIAEP) are being accepted now through January 29, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines, which include an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income.

The maximum allowable gross income levels are as follows:

DHHR LIEAP Chart
DHHR LIEAP Chart(W.Va. DHHR)

*For each additional person, add $594. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.

Applications are available online at www.wvpath.org and may also be obtained at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.

Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx or by calling 304-356-4619. Mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit processing the application.

