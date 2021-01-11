Gov. Justice issues executive order on school openings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday afternoon that he will sign an executive order allowing schools to open to in-person learning on Jan. 19.

The announcement affirms a similar declaration Justice made on Dec. 30 in which he announced Jan. 19 as the date for the resumption of in-person learning for all kindergarten through eighth-grade students and for high-schools in counties that are not red on the state’s COVID alert map.

Justice also said on Monday that the state will get advice on expanding the “orange” designation on the daily map so that it’s less-restrictive on school openings.

He issued more guidelines on winter sports: games can begin March 3, if students are in class. Practices can begin Feb. if schools are in class. State guidelines say students must have a minimum of 14 practices before playing games.

During his COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Justice also played an interview he did Monday morning with CNBC in which he discussed state’s distribution of vaccines. He noted noted the CDC’s ranking of West Virginia as No. 1 in distribution, per 100,000 population. He said 93,000 vaccines have been administered, an 85 percent rate.

In addition, 12 regional vaccination clinics are planned this week, with dates and locations to be announced on Tuesday.

