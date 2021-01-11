Advertisement

Governor criticizes former delegate on national television

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - On national television Monday, West Virginia’s governor hailed CDC statistics announcing the state is first in the nation in the distribution of vaccines.

But in the same interview, on CNBC, the governor also-again-criticized last week’s violent protests at the U.S. Capitol, during Congress’s confirmation of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

In particular, he singled out Derrick Evans, the now-former House of Delegates member, whose own video-later deleted-shows him entering the Capitol building during the protests.

Justice called Evans a “dumb bunny” for taking part in the violence that has left five people dead, including members of the Capitol police.

Evans was widely criticized late last week by Justice and members of the West Virginia Legislature, after the video was widely circulated.

Evans, who took the oath of office just last month after winning election to the House in November, was charged in connection with the riots and resigned Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice issues executive order on school openings
UPDATE: North Carolina man killed in Washington County crash
Jeremy OBrien Graphic
UPDATE: Stolen property found at home of man on the run
Patrick Morrisey
W.Va NAACP calls for the removal and disbarment of AG Patrick Morrisey
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
P-EBT program benefits resume in February

Latest News

Forecast for January 12th
Forecast for January 12th
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: 40 deaths, 921 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in W.Va.
WTAP News @ 11 - One person killed after wreck in Reno, Ohio
WTAP News @ 11 - One person killed after wreck in Reno, Ohio
WTAP News @ 11 - New guidelines for high school winter sports
WTAP News @ 11 - New guidelines for high school winter sports
WTAP News @ 11 - The college experience during the pandemic
WTAP News @ 11 - The college experience during the pandemic