Governor criticizes former delegate on national television

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - On national television Monday, West Virginia’s governor hailed CDC statistics announcing the state is first in the nation in the distribution of vaccines.

But in the same interview, on CNBC, the governor also-again-criticized last week’s violent protests at the U.S. Capitol, during Congress’s confirmation of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

In particular, he singled out Derrick Evans, the now-former House of Delegates member, whose own video-later deleted-shows him entering the Capitol building during the protests.

Justice called Evans a “dumb bunny” for taking part in the violence that has left five people dead, including members of the Capitol police.

Evans was widely criticized late last week by Justice and members of the West Virginia Legislature, after the video was widely circulated.

Evans, who took the oath of office just last month after winning election to the House in November, was charged in connection with the riots and resigned Saturday.

