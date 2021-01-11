Advertisement

Governor Justice orders flags to be flown half-staff in honor of Capitol Policemen

(KVLY)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered all U.S. and West Virginia flags on state property to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday in honor of two Capitol Police officers.

Officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries sustained defending the Capitol building from rioters last Wednesday. Another officer, Howard Liebengood, reportedly died off-duty on Sunday.

Governor Justice’s order follows a previously issued order from the White House, which orders all U.S. flags on government grounds to be flown half-staff in honor of the two fallen officers.

