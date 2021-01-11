Advertisement

Marietta College prepares for spring semester with pandemic still present

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The start of the spring semester at Marietta College is only one week away.

And, amid the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a lot going on to prepare for a return to campus, officials said.

In addition to promoting normal COVID-19 protocols, the school will be offering a vaccination depot once more shots become available.

Plus, the National Guard will be doing testing every Tuesday to help to better ensure the school is following NCAA protocols for spring sports.

Returning students will also be getting a welcome back goodie bag with information and items to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Every student that comes back to Marietta this spring will get a bag that has a digital thermometer, a mask, a bottle of hand sanitizer, and a circular magnetic piece of information about the center for health and wellness,” President Bill Ruud said. For both mental-health counseling, physical-health counseling, email addresses, after-hours address, emergency address.”

The college has also found a way to reduce quarantine time by 50 percent for next semester.

Last semester, the college had a total of 112 positive cases of coronavirus among more than 1,200 students.

