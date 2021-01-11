Marietta Ice Show to be held on Saturday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Hosted by Marietta Main Street, the annual Marietta Ice Show will be held on January 16 from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M.

There will be 16 hand-carved ice sculptures will be on display in front of downtown businesses on Front Street, Second Street, and Putnam Street. In addition, a few sculptures will be on display at the Armory, as well as a live carving by artist Tyson Whistler.

Since the event is outside, it will allow for social distancing, said Cristie Thomas, executive director of Marietta Main Street.

“We’re hoping that folks who who come to participate in the event, like with all of our events, adhere to local, state, and federal guidelines,” Thomas said. “Please wear your masks, please respect social distancing and be mindful of occupancy limits in downtown restaurants and retailers,” she added.

Scheduling for the annual event can sometimes be a challenge, as the temperatures must be cold enough to prevent the sculptures from melting. But Thomas noted that all participants are optimistic that weather will be conducive to a successful event on Saturday.

Updates about the event can be found on its Facebook event page.

