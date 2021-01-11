Obituary: Betty Lou (Hitt) Redin

Betty Lou (Hitt) Redin, 85, of Parkersburg, formerly of Walker went home to be with the Lord January 10, 2021 at Ohio Valley Health Care.

She was born and raised in West Virginia and was always a farm girl at heart. She spent her life caring for other people and for animals. Betty loved the outdoors and was deeply knowledgeable about WV wildlife, farm life and horticulture. She cared for every stray, homeless or injured animal that she encountered, and she cultivated her beloved and beautiful flower gardens for as long as she was physically able to . She was also an avid reader and a talented artist who loved to sketch and paint. Betty was kind and generous, always willing to lend a hand or donate to a worthy cause. In her earlier life, Betty attended and taught Sunday School at Cooley Chapel United Methodist Church and later was an active member of Hope Free Will Baptist Church for more than twenty-five years. Additionally, Betty was a valued member and supporter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Auxiliary.

Betty has been reunited in Heaven with her husband of thirty-nine years, Ben Redin, her parents, Boyd and Lela Hitt, her grandson Jack Redin and several brother and sisters.

Left behind to honor her memory are her two sons Lonnie (April) Redin, and Ben (Nancy) Redin, one daughter Rosetta Redin Joiner, one sister Donna Ahle, four grandchildren Lydia Redin, Brandon Redin, Nathan Redin and Jessica Miller, seven great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Pastors Tom Blake and Kenny Welch officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the DAV Chapter #32 601 Lubeck Ave. Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

