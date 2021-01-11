Obituary: Bonnie Bray Gerber

Bonnie Bray Gerber passed peacefully at Ohio Valley Health Care on January 8th 2021. She was born in Huntington, WV on December 26, 1922 a daughter of the late Robert Waller and Bonnie Snyder Bray. Bonnie had accepted Jesus Christ many years ago and now she is in her heavenly home.

The family moved to Parkersburg in her very early years and lived most of that time on Market Street. Bonnie graduated from Parkersburg High School in the December 1941 class. During high school, she played violin in the PHS orchestra and sang in the Trinity Episcopal Church Choir. Bonnie also graduated from Parkersburg Business College. She was a 73-year member of American Legion Post 15, and was also a member of Eastern Star. During WWII she enlisted into the Navy WAVES and served for three years in Washington, DC as a secretary with training at Hunter College in NY. Her service department was responsible for code breaking and intelligence. She also was used in several photos to promote War Bond sales.

After the war she met her husband also a Navy Veteran and they were married in 1948. Bonnie was the consummate mother as she was always there when needed while raising her two boys, and caring for her dentist husband “Gerb” in St. Marys. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She tended small flower gardens around her home and played the organ. Everyone was always welcome into her home. She prepared and served amazing meals for all those who visited.

She is survived by her two sons Dr. Jay W. Gerber, Sr. (Carolyn), of Parkersburg, and Dr. C. Richard Gerber (Andrea), of Vienna; five grandchildren, C. Richard Gerber IV, Dr. Kathryn Eileen Epkey (Jarrod), Caroline Bray Koval (Stephen), Dr. Amy Gerber Smith (Richard), and Jay W. Gerber Jr; nine great grandchildren Audrey Smith, Alexandra Smith, Jackson W. Gerber, Holly Gerber, Rhett Koval, Noah Koval, Emmett Epkey, Elliot Epkey, Emrie Epkey and several nieces.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years Dr. C. R. Gerber, Jr. and sister Betty Jane Bray Adair.

Private family services will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Pastor Bill Dunfee officiating. Burial will follow in Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church of Vienna.

