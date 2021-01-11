Advertisement

Obituary: Claudette Wilfong

Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Claudette Wilfong, 85, of Parkersburg, WV went home to be with the Lord on January 10, 2021 from Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 9, 1935 in Glenville, WV, a daughter of the late Richard and Floda Miller Pringle Jelinek.

She was an avid reader, loved her family and especially loved family reunions.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Gary Wilfong; brother, Richard (Barbara) Pringle; grandchildren, Kiley A. (Justin) Cullen, Mason F. (Sierra) Wilfong, Braden G. Wilfong; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Annalice; and special friend, Carron Smith.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Terri R. Pettry.

Services will be held on a later date at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com.

