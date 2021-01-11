Obituary: Elaine “Caye” Frasher

Elaine “Caye” Frasher, 96, of Vienna departed this life January 8, 2021 at Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born in Newark, NJ October 14th 1924, a daughter to the late William and Margaret Collins Rothfuss. She was a member of the St. John’s United Methodist Church in Vienna, WV.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Frasher;daughter Lois and Barbara Riffle, and brother William Rothfuss of Morristown, NJ

She is survived by stepdaughter Sally Packard, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren, all from Iowa

Caye also leaves behind her friend and caregiver Ida Mae Blair

As per her request, there will be no services or memorial

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com