Obituary: Juanita Iren Postlethwait

Juanita Iren Postlethwait, 88, of Parkersburg, formerly of Vienna, passed away January 10, 2021 at Eagle Pointe.

She was born on October 31, 1932 in Mineral Wells, WV and the daughter of the late John Clyde and Stella Gertrude Brown Lott.

Juanita had worked for the board of education for over twenty years. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, singing and had a good work ethic.

Juanita is survived by her children Brenda Lee Hanes (David) of Lowell, Deana Kay Lyons (Jim) of Torch, William Lee of Clarksville, GA, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Charles Lee, second husband Earl Postlethwait, son Kenneth Lee, brother John Lott and great grandson Dillon Grogg.

The funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Thursday and for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

