Obituary: Judy Smith Buzzard Lynch

Judy Smith Buzzard Lynch, 76, joined her family in Heaven Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 7, 1944 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Edward Franklin and Clara Thelma Wenmoth Smith.

Judith graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1962. She was an avid WVU fan, especially football and enjoyed reading and puzzles. She was a Baptist by faith and enjoyed reading her Bible.

She is survived by a daughter, Wynn Erb (Wayland) of Lower Salem, Ohio; a son, Jeff Buzzard of North Carolina; a sister, Linda Brookover (Paul) of Parkersburg, WV; granddaughters, Stacy Hamilton (Hogan), Emma Buzzard and Stephanie Buzzard; a great grandson, Jordy Hamilton; special nephew, Scott Brookover; along with a host of other family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Anthony Lynch; two brothers, Bob Wenmoth and Paul Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home south Parkersburg with Rev. Bill Law officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 and from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory. Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2333 Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Lynch family.