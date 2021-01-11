Obituary: Laurence Junior Phillips

Laurence Junior Phillips, 74, of Marietta died January 8, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born April 21, 1946, a son to the late Fred and Hattie Huff Phillips. Laurence worked for Washington Electric as an Operations Manager, where he served for 34 years. He loved taking care of his property, gardening, and spending time with his wife and beloved dogs. He was often seen driving around proudly on his John Deere Gator with his pups by his side.

Laurence is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margie Phillips; son Michael Phillips; daughter Laura Nottingham (Gary); grandchildren Quinton Andrew Phillips, Joshua Matthew Phillips (Britney), Travis Deuley (Torie), and Marissa Kendrick (James); great grandson Oliver Deuley; 8 siblings; several nieces and nephews, and his dogs Brownie and Blackie.

Along with his parents; he is preceded in death by his son Mark Anthony Phillips

There will be no services for Laurence, and his remains will be cremated, as per his and the family’s wishes.

