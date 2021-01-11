Obituary: Michael Lynn Manfredi

Michael Lynn Manfredi was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 14, 1950. He passed away on January 8, 2021 after a long illness and complications of Covid.

The family moved to Rochester, New York for a few years before moving to Parkersburg, WV in 1957 where he lived until enlisting in the Air Force. He was an avid reader, particularly interested in military history and aviation. He played the guitar and banjo, and entertained family and friends with his music. He is an Air Force veteran, serving in Viet Nam and Thailand before being stationed in Myrtle Beach. After leaving the Air Force, he stayed in Myrtle Beach for several years before returning to Parkersburg.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Kiefer and her husband Eric, grandsons Brandon and Nathan Keifer, grandchildren Chris and Hannah Manfredi, brother Terry Manfredi, sisters Donna Redmond, Franni Manfredi, and Jenny Smith, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Gina, his son Christopher, Christopher’s daughter Angel, and his parents, Dominic and Avonell Manfredi.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

