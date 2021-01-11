Advertisement

Obituary: Michael Lynn Manfredi

Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michael Lynn Manfredi was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 14, 1950.  He passed away on January 8, 2021 after a long illness and complications of Covid.

The family moved to Rochester, New York for a few years before moving to Parkersburg, WV in 1957 where he lived until enlisting in the Air Force.  He was an avid reader, particularly interested in military history and aviation. He played the guitar and banjo, and entertained family and friends with his music.  He is an Air Force veteran, serving in Viet Nam and Thailand before being stationed in Myrtle Beach. After leaving the Air Force, he stayed in Myrtle Beach for several years before returning to Parkersburg.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Kiefer and her husband Eric, grandsons Brandon and Nathan Keifer, grandchildren Chris and Hannah Manfredi, brother Terry Manfredi, sisters Donna Redmond, Franni Manfredi, and Jenny Smith, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Gina, his son Christopher, Christopher’s daughter Angel, and his parents, Dominic and Avonell Manfredi.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Patricia Posey
Obituary: Patricia Mae Waldeck Posey
Obituary: Jesse Becker
Obituary: Jesse S. Becker
Obituary: Barbara J. and Ralph E. Cozad
Obituary: Barbara J. and Ralph E. Cozad
Obituary: Berlin Adkins
Obituary: Berlin Adkins
Obituary: Judy Lynch
Obituary: Judy Smith Buzzard Lynch

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Claudette Wilfong
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Juanita Iren Postlethwait
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Laurence Junior Phillips
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Elaine “Caye” Frasher
Obituary: Betty Lou (Hitt) Redin
Obituary: Betty Lou (Hitt) Redin