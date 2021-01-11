Obituary: Norma Jo Doll

Norma Jo Doll, 82, of Pennsboro, WV, formerly of Canton, OH, departed this life Sunday, January 10, 2021, at her residence.

Norma was born October 30, 1938 in Mole Hill, WV, a daughter of the late Frank and Virginia (DeLoe) McCullough. Norma graduated in 1956 from Sandy Valley High School in Magnolia, OH. After graduating she worked 20 years as an Optometric Assistant in North Canton, OH. Norma was a long-time member of the Pennsboro Church of Christ.

Norma is survived by her loving husband, George Doll; her sons, Michael A. Hambach of Winchester, VA, David A. Hambach of Indianapolis, IN, and Paul J. Hambach of Massillon, OH; stepdaughter, Myrna Walters of Ellenboro, WV; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and brother, George McCullough of Dundee, MI.

In addition to her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her brother Bill McCullough and sister Lillie Riggs.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home, in Pennsboro, WV, with Evangelist Terry Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Tyler County, WV. Visitation will take place 11am-1pm, Wednesday before the service. In accordance with the CDC masks/face covering must be worn inside the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the WV Christian Youth Camp:

12 Columbine Drive Lost Creek, WV 26385.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

