P-EBT program benefits resume in February

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Next month, a second round of COVID-19 Pandemic EBT cards will be sent out. Mailings will be based on information provided by Wood County Schools through the WVEIS system.

Those whose address has recently changed are asked to contact their home school and update their information before February 1.

Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) was introduced in H.R. 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The program delivers nutrition assistance on an EBT card that can be used to purchase groceries for families with school children who qualify for free or reduced price school meals when school is out of session due to a pandemic.

All Wood County Schools are Community Eligible Provision (CEP) schools, meaning all enrolled students automatically receive free meals.

For more information on the P-EBT program, visit https://wvde.us/covid19/wv-pebt/.

