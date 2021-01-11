Parkersburg Area Community Foundation providing sixth round of relief funds to groups hit by pandemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation is continuing efforts to help various organizations and non-profit groups in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The foundation is delivering its sixth round of COVID-19 relief funding to groups affected by the pandemic.

This includes roughly $44 thousand in grants to 17 non-profits.

The groups will use the grants to support a variety of programs, including food pantries, and to cope with revenue lost during the pandemic.

A foundation spokesman says the goal is to help in any way possible.

“As we all know there have been a lot of needs that have arisen because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. And non-profits are seeing increased need for their services, while at the same time they’re experiencing a decrease in revenue because they’ve had to cancel fundraisers or programs that brings revenue into an organization. There is a lot of need out there and these funds are looking to address that need and make sure that our residents have the resources that they need in this really challenging time.”

Among those getting the grants are the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg, the Wood County Senior Center, and Community Resources.

