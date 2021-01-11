Washington County authorities searching for suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A manhunt is underway near Cutler Sunday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man named Jeremy Obrien after he allegedly fled from authorities earlier Sunday.

Sheriff Larry Mincks says several of his deputies, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were executing a search warrant and a warrant for Obrien’s arrest when he ran out the backdoor and into the woods.

Mincks says if anyone has any information about Obrien’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to call his department.

