Wood County moves toward demolition of vacant structures

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One-and possibly two-vacant homes just outside the city of Parkersburg could soon be torn down.

Wood County is seeking written permission from the descendants of the owners of a home on Crawford Street for its demolition.

It is also seeking to have a neighboring, and unoccupied, home torn down.

As we reported January 7, the county compliance office recently dealt with a health-related issue involving the first of the two homes.

Compliance Officer Sarah Robinson says both structures are in violation of county regulations.

Another property in Walker could also face demolition.

Robinson says a report is being completed on the level of asbestos on that property.

