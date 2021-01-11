Advertisement

WVU basketball game with No. 2 Baylor postponed because of COVID-19

COVID-19 concerns within the West Virginia University men's basketball program have prompted the postponement of Tuesday's game at No. 2 Baylor.(WHSV)
By WTAP
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University men’s basketball game at Baylor on Tuesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns with in the WVU program, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday.

The conference said 13th-ranked WVU was “unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds” needed to play the game against No. 2 Baylor.

“Our intent is to get the spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “While this issue has hit many college basketball programs, we have been fortunate to have played 13 games so far this season.” No determination has been made for any future WVU games at this time.

Conference and school officials are working to reschedule the game.

No determination has been made for any other WVU games.

The Mountaineers (9-4, 2-3) lost to fourth-ranked Texas on Saturday in Morgantown.

