WVUP’s Got Talent accepting submissions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVUP is taking submissions for its WVUP’s Got Talent competition. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the competition will be held virtually this year.

Students and other members of the campus community may submit videos of dance, acting, comedy, and musical performances, photos of visual art and fashion pieces, written pieces, and more.

The event, which was launched last year, is open to students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

“I wanted to create an event that would allow our campus community to showcase their different talents,” said Samantha Suggs, student activities coordinator.

During this time when students and others have fewer opportunities than usual to present their creative work, the university hopes the event will provide a platform for them to do so.

Winners will be announced during a virtual show presented via Facebook Live and YouTube. Contestants will be interviewed and their vides and photos will be presented. Audience members will have the opportunity to participate in live polling, and judges will announce their decision.

The university’s president, Chris Gilmer, will serve as one of the five judges, along with others from the campus community.

Submissions may be sent in online here. The deadline is February 2.

